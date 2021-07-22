Former LSU Tiger La’el Collins appears to be a full go for training camp

It has been over a year since fans have seen former LSU Tigers offensive lineman La’el Collins on the football field. Following the 2015 NFL draft, Collins signed with the Dallas Cowboys as an undrafted free agent.

He has since played in 62 games and started all but one of those games. He made the switch to left guard as a rookie before moving back to offensive tackle prior to the 2017 season. He played and started 47 of a possible 48 games from 2017-2019.

Collins missed all of last season due to a hip injury that eventually required surgery. The team missed his presence on the offensive line while having to rely on an undrafted free agent from Texas Tech, Terrence Steele. However, there is optimism surrounding Collins as the preseason is fast approaching.

According to Brianna Dix of Sooners Wire and D210TV, the former LSU Tiger will not see a limited workload in Oxnard, California, for the Dallas Cowboys training camp. The first opportunity to see him back on the field will be against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Canton, Ohio, for the annual Hall of Fame game.

The wall is officially back. La'el Collins, Tyron Smith, and Zack Martin will "take all the reps with the ones," per Mike McCarthy. Says a limited workload for the trio is not a "factor." — Brianna Dix (@DixBrianna) July 22, 2021

Collins will be joined by the Cowboys’ fourth-round pick, Jabril Cox, on the roster. When the Hall of Fame game approaches, there will be three former Tigers on the field with Trai Turner representing the Steelers.

This has got to be the leanest La’el Collins has been in his major football career. pic.twitter.com/BF8GsXPB3L — David Helman (@HelmanDC) July 22, 2021

