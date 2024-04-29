Former LSU teammates Jayden Daniels and Malik Nabers have big bet on OROY

On Thursday night, former LSU stars Jayden Daniels and Malik Nabers were selected in the first six picks of the 2024 NFL draft. The quarterback Daniels went No. 2 overall to the Washington Commanders and the wide receiver Nabers was selected by the New York Giants at pick No. 6.

Both guys come across as highly confident about their skills and the impact they will have in the NFL. For Daniels, he’s now the face of the Washington franchise and for Nabers, he joins a Giants offense with a desperate need for a playmaker in the passing game.

In fact, both guys are so confident that they have a $10,000 bet on which of them will win Offensive Rookie of the Year this season.

Accordng to Malik Nabers, him and Jayden Daniels have a $10k bet on who is going to win offensive rookie of the year. For reference, Nabers is +900 to win, and Daniels is at +650 pic.twitter.com/sTnOSotneM — Mike (@Mike_NYY) April 28, 2024

Both guys should have huge rookie seasons. Daniels gets the edge just based on the fact he’s a quarterback and Nabers is going to be the top weapon in a Giants offense with some questionable quarterback play. Oh and they probably don’t want to include Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams in this bet.

