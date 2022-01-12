Former LSU target, Penn State RB Noah Cain enters the transfer portal

The LSU Tigers are still looking for a running back in the 2022 recruiting class. They lost out on Trevor Etienne, who decided he would head to Gainesville to play for the Florida Gators and Billy Napier.

The jury is still out on whether or not TreVonte’ Citizen will re-commit to the Purple and Gold as the final signing period nears in early February. The four-star running back is among the top 10 backs in the country. Citizen still has the Tigers in the mix with Auburn and Florida still looking to add him to their classes.

Related

Pair of decommits lead list of LSU high priority targets

If Brian Kelly and associate head coach Frank Wilson strike out again in the 2022 recruiting class they could look to add one through the transfer portal. The top back, Zach Evans, already pledged to the Ole Miss Rebels but there is a former target that has suddenly become available if LSU wants to kick the tires.

According to Matt Zenitz of On3, Penn State running back Noah Cain has entered the transfer portal. Cain rushed for 350 yards on 106 carries with four touchdowns. The third-year back for the Nittany Lions is looking for a new home in 2022.

Cain was a four-star prospect in the 2019 recruiting class out of the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida. He was also rated as a top 100 player of the class. Cain has low mileage for a running back that spent three seasons in a program. He has accumulated 219 touches for 972 yards and 12 touchdowns in his Penn State career.

The LSU Tigers offered Cain in the 2019 class but ended up signing Ty Davis-Price and John Emery Jr. With TDP’s exit, that could open up a spot for him. Cain and Emery would be a good one-two punch along with Corey Kiner and the rest of the backs in the room.

List

2022 LSU Football's biggest question marks on the roster

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Patrick on Twitter: @PatrickConnCFB