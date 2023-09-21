Former LSU stars Tommy Hodson, Bradie James to serve as guest captains for Arkansas game

LSU will have purple and gold royalty on hand to serve as guest captains for the coin flip against Arkansas in Death Valley on Saturday night.

A pair of former star players, quarterback Tommy Hodson and linebacker Bradie James, will be honored before the game, LSU announced on Wednesday.

Hodson played for the Tigers from 1986-89, starting all four years. A four-time First Team All-SEC selection and the SEC Freshman of the Year during a prolific campaign in 1986, Hodson was ultimately a third-round pick in the 1990 NFL draft.

He spent six seasons in the league, most of which were with the New England Patriots.

LSU greats Tommy Hodson and Bradie James return to Tiger Stadium on Saturday night! pic.twitter.com/vqPavPfWb2 — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) September 20, 2023

James was a four-year starter, as well, from 1999-02. He received back-to-back First Team All-SEC honors in 2001 and 2002, being named a First Team All-American in the latter campaign.

A fourth-round pick for the Cowboys, James went on to play in the NFL for a decade, nine years of which were spent in Dallas. He’s landed on the College Football Hall of Fame ballot multiple times, as well.

