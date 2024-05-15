Former LSU star, NBA player gets coaching job at Baton Rouge Community College

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A former LSU star and NBA player has joined the coaching staff at Baton Rouge Community College Men’s Basketball team.

Tyrus Thomas was added to the coaching staff as a player development coach. His duties include coaching on-court skill development and assessing players’ training.

“Experienced, relatable, and focused are just a few words to describe Tyrus’ work ethic,” said BRCC Head Basketball Coach Byron Starks. “As we grow the BRCC brand, Tyrus is a great addition to the player development of our student-athletes. Playing at the highest level of basketball will give our guys insight from someone who’s been there and done that. We’re excited to have him join our Bear family.”

Netflix to livestream NFL 2024 Christmas Day games

Thomas was a star at LSU playing under the direction of Coach John Brady. Thomas was drafted by the Portland Trailblazers as the fourth overall pick in the 2006 NBA Draft. After playing in the professional league for nine seasons, Thomas was involved with coaching high school basketball in Baton Rouge.

The BRCC Bears finished the season 14-13 and won the Louisiana Community College Athletic Conference (LCCAC) Championship, according to BRCC Athletics.

Latest News

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to BRProud.com.