Former LSU star James Britt named to 2023 SEC Legends class

Former LSU standout cornerback James Britt has been named to the 2023 SEC Legends class. The full 2023 induction class features 14 former SEC players and was announced on Thursday.

Britt was a two-time team captain for LSU, taking home First Team All-American and All-SEC honors as a senior in 1982. He was also named the National Football Foundation Scholar-Athlete that season, and he earned three Academic All-SEC honors.

He remains one of just five LSU players to earn both Academic All-American and All-American honors, and he went on to spend five seasons in the NFL, all of which were with the Atlanta Falcons.

Britt will be honored among the other SEC Legends at the “Weekend of Champions” in Atlanta from Dec. 1-2. He will also be honored on the field on Saturday at Tiger Stadium during LSU’s home game against Auburn.

