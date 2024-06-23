Former LSU sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson makes US Olympic roster with fastest time of 2024

After disappointment during the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, former LSU sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson will have a shot at redemption in Paris this summer.

Richardson made the 2024 Olympic team in emphatic fashion on Saturday, leading the pack at Olympic qualifying with a 10.71 in the 100-meter. Not only was it Richardson’s fastest time in 2024, but it was the fastest in the entire world this year, as well.

She became emotional after the run and for good reason. Richardson will be competing in the Olympics for the first time in her career after she was suspended in 2021 for the Tokyo Games after she tested positive for THC.

Sha’Carri Richardson runs the fastest 100m in the world this year to qualify for the #ParisOlympics! pic.twitter.com/ke9xz7EZ7H — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) June 23, 2024

Richardson responded by taking gold at the 2023 World Championships in Budapest in the 100-meter and 4×100-meter relay. She also took home bronze in the 200-meter.

She spent just one year at LSU before turning pro, still managing to break several records during her time with the Tigers. And though it was delayed by a few years, Richardson has the chance to be one of the biggest stars in Paris for this year’s Olympics.

