Former LSU signee Joseph Cryer finds a new home in transfer portal

A former early enrollee for the 2024 recruiting class has now found a new home. Joseph Cryer was a 6-foot-3, 316-pound, three-star interior offensive lineman from Natchitoches, Louisiana, where he played for Natchitoches Central High School.

Cryer flipped his commitment from Ole Miss to LSU before national signing day and signed with the LSU Tigers. He was an early enrollee and played in the LSU spring game. That spring game turned out to be the only game he would play in purple and gold.

Cryer has swapped his school colors to black and gold as he has now committed to playing for Southern Miss. The Golden Eagles finished last season 3-9 and were looking to improve their offensive line for next fall.

LSU’s 2024 recruiting class finished as the No. 9 recruiting class in the country according to 247Sports. The Tigers signed two other interior offensive linemen out of high school other than Cryer.

