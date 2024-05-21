Former LSU safety Jamal Adams visiting with Baltimore Ravens

There was once a time when Jamal Adams was considered among the best young safeties in the NFL. But with the draft being almost a month in the rearview, the former LSU safety remains a free agent entering what will be his eighth season.

That could be set to change in the coming days, however, as ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Adams is visiting with the Baltimore Ravens on Monday. It would certainly be an intriguing fit for the 28-year-old on one of the league’s better defenses.

Adams was the sixth overall pick in 2017 by the Jets, and he was named an All-Pro in three of his first four seasons, including First-Team honors in 2019. He was sent to Seattle in a blockbuster trade in 2020, though his level of play didn’t exactly keep up.

Former Seahawks Pro-Bowl safety Jamal Adams is visiting today with the Baltimore Ravens. pic.twitter.com/08Xtrt85rx — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 21, 2024

Adams has also battled injuries in recent seasons and has appeared in just 10 games over the past two years.

