Former LSU running back Tre Bradford is back in the transfer portal

After the initial report that Tre Bradford had left the Oklahoma Sooners football program, he is back in the transfer portal. This was tweeted out initially by 247Sports.

Bradford spent his freshman season with the LSU Tigers. He carried the ball just 10 times for 58 yards and one receiving touchdown. Following spring camp, the former 2020 signee put his name in the transfer portal and eventually joined the Sooners. Just days ahead of Oklahoma’s season opener against Tulane, he is back in the portal.

Given his familiarity with the running back room, could Bradford find his way back to Baton Rouge with LSU? This is pure speculation, but it would make sense if he suddenly had a change of heart. Bradford was expected to be the No. 3 for Oklahoma, but with the injury concerns surrounding Tyrion Davis-Price and John Emery Jr, he could see more playing time this season with the Tigers.

The Tigers could use some depth at the running back position, I originally pitched the idea when the news broke. According to Jason Kersey of The Athletic, NCAA rules would allow Bradford to return to LSU. Provided he participated in less than 14 practices with OU, he could return to the Tigers and be immediately eligible.

Here's what the actual rule says. If summer workouts count, this may not matter. pic.twitter.com/vgAVHW2zA2 — Jason Kersey (@jasonkersey) August 27, 2021

