Former LSU recruiting target, Alabama cornerback Dezz Ricks enters the transfer portal

One benefit of the transfer portal is that it can give you another opportunity to recruit players you missed out on the first time around, and LSU may be able to do just that with Dezz Ricks.

A five-star prospect in the 2023 recruiting class from IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, the Tigers pursued Ricks heavily before he ultimately signed with Alabama. But after redshirting his first season in Tuscaloosa and the retirement of Nick Saban, Ricks entered the transfer portal on Saturday.

He’s still a largely unproven player. He appeared in just two games this fall while recording no stats. But he was a top-25 prospect nationally coming out of high school as well as the No. 2 cornerback, and that’s a resume LSU would like to add to a secondary that needs some help.

Alabama five-star freshman cornerback Dezz Ricks is entering the transfer portal, he announcedhttps://t.co/FqDXjeVPuq pic.twitter.com/mJpicASAUn — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) January 13, 2024

We’ll see if LSU pursues Ricks again with his recruitment being back open.

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Tyler to continue the conversation on Twitter: @TylerNettuno

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire