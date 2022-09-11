Former LSU receivers coach named interim at Nebraska after Scott Frost’s firing

The Nebraska Cornhuskers became the first program to begin a coaching search in 2022 on Sunday morning, as fifth-year coach Scott Frost was fired following a shocking 45-42 home loss to Georgia Southern. Frost, who was still searching for his first winning season with the ‘Huskers, started the season 1-2 after a 3-9 finish last fall.

Taking his place the rest of the way will be receivers coach Mickey Joseph, who joined Scott’s Frost staff this past offseason after spending five years in the same role at LSU. While in Baton Rouge, Joseph was responsible for the recruitment and development of players like Ja'Marr Chase, Justin Jefferson and Kayshon Boutte.

Joseph becomes the first Black head coach in Nebraska history in any sport.

A longtime assistant who had spent the bulk of his career coaching in the state of Louisiana before he went to Lincoln, Joseph now has a massive opportunity to lead a Big Ten team and one of the most historic programs in college football.

List

WATCH: LSU fan casually strolled on the field during game action on Saturday night, and the reactions were hilarious

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Tyler to continue the conversation on Twitter: @TylerNettuno

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire