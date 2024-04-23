Former LSU receiver Khai Prean commits to Tulane

Former Tigers wide receiver Khai Prean won’t be leaving the state of Louisiana, after all.

On Monday, Prean announced his commitment to Tulane as a transfer. The former four-star receiver entered the transfer portal last Wednesday following one season at LSU in which he redshirted and didn’t make any appearances.

Listed as an athlete coming out of Saint James, Louisiana, in the 2023 class, Prean was a top-500 recruit. However, even with the departures of Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas Jr., he remained buried on the receiver depth chart entering 2024.

LSU still has quite a bit of depth at the position between projected starters Kyren Lacy, Zavion Thomas and CJ Daniels, depth players Aaron Anderson and Chris Hilton Jr., as well as young players who could be poised for a breakout like Shelton Sampson Jr. and Kyle Parker.

Prean will join a Tulane team coming off another double-digit win season, but the 2024 campaign will be the first under new coach Jon Sumrall after Willie Fritz left to take the Houston job.

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire