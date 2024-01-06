Former LSU receiver Jalen Brown has found his new home

LSU freshman wide receiver Jalen Brown has committed to his new team.

Brown will be taking his talents to Tallahassee, Florida. He will be joining DJ. Uiagalelei and Mike Norvell on a Florida State team that still believes it was snubbed from the College Football Playoff.

The Seminoles finished the 2023 season 13-1 after suffering a 63-3 loss to the Georgia Bulldogs in the Orange Bowl. Brown played only three games for LSU in 2023 so he was able to retain his redshirt. He will arrive at Florida State with four years of eligibility remaining.

With Keon Coleman and Johnny Wilson likely leaving for the NFL, Florida State will be looking for wide receivers to have the kind of productivity that those two guys had.

Brian Kelly will be looking to high school recruiting and the transfer portal to try to fill the roster spot that was made vacant with the loss of a former four-star wide receiver.

BREAKING: Former LSU WR Jalen Brown has Committed to Florida State, he tells @on3sports The 6’2 180 WR was ranked as a Top 80 Recruit in the 2023 On3 Industry Rankings Will have 4 years of eligibility remaining https://t.co/YhDT4GFrxe pic.twitter.com/7T72OPLlIu — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) January 6, 2024

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire