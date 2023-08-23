Former LSU receiver DJ Chark suffers hamstring injury at Panthers camp

Former LSU star DJ Chark Jr. has suffered a hamstring injury in practice with the Carolina Panthers. Coach Frank Reich declined to go into further detail, but a team spokesperson confirmed to reporters that Chark had indeed suffered a hamstring injury.

An offseason addition from Detroit by way of Jacksonville, the former second-round pick was expected to play a major role in a passing offense led by rookie Bryce Young. He’s the second former LSU receiver to see a preseason injury with the Panthers as Terrace Marshall Jr. was carted off the practice field with a back injury that has held him out since.

Frank Reich indicates DJ Chark is injured, declines to expand on his situation "at this point."

Doesn't sound great.

Chark signed with the Lions last offseason and returned to form after a season-ending injury limited him to just four games with the Jaguars in 2021. He made 30 catches for 502 yards and three touchdowns.

Carolina will hope one of its offensive additions will be back on the field sooner rather than later.

