Former LSU receiver discusses opportunity with New Orleans Saints

Former LSU wide receiver and NFL free agent Russell Gage was given an opportunity to work out with his home state NFL team, the New Orleans Saints.

The Saints hosted Gage along with four others for tryouts at mini-camp. Former LSU and Tulane left tackle Cameron Wire was a member of the group, too.

Gage is trying to work his way back after suffering a torn patellar tendon during the Bucs‘ 2023 training camp. He ended up on injured reserve and missed the entire season.

Gage spent six combined seasons with the Falcons and Bucs, including the one he missed in 2023. In that time, he proved to be a reliable presence in the receiving corps and on special teams.

In 2020 with the Falcons, Gage caught 72 passes for 786 yards and four touchdowns. The next year, he averaged 11.7 yards per catch with 770 total yards.

His career numbers are 344 catches, 2,491 yards, and 14 touchdowns. Now, Gage is trying to prove there’s still something left in the tank. If the Saints believe there is, New Orleans would mark his third stop in the NFC South.

"Appreciate the Saints giving me a chance to come out here and work." Former @LSUfootball and Redemptorist High School wide receiver Russell Gage is fighting hard to make the @Saints roster after a torn patellar tendon caused him to miss the entire 2023 NFL season. #LSU pic.twitter.com/XCCy75wHIb — Jacques Doucet (@JacquesDoucet) June 12, 2024

Gage played at LSU from 2014-18. In his time with the Tigers, he caught 26 passes for 347 yards and four touchdowns while carrying the ball 28 times for 232 yards and a touchdown.

Those numbers don’t always earn an NFL opportunity, but they don’t tell the full story of Gage’s time at LSU. He was a receiver in a run-heavy offense and wasn’t given much of a chance until Ed Orgeron took over in the middle of the 2016 season.

