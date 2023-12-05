Former LSU receiver commits to rival Ole Miss

A former LSU receiver finally found a new home on Monday.

Deion Smith, a former four-star recruit, committed to Ole Miss. Smith began his career at LSU in 2021 before transferring and spending the next two years at the JUCO level.

Smith was a member of LSU’s deep receiver class in 2021, that also included Malik Nabers, Brian Thomas Jr., Chris Hilton and Jack Bech.

At LSU, Smith appeared in six games, catching 11 passes for 186 yards and two touchdowns.

Smith left LSU after some academic issues boiled up but showed promise on the field when he got his chance.

His most impressive highlight came against Central Michigan, leaping over a defender to make the catch inn the back of the endzone.

As a recruit, Smith was the top-ranked player in Mississippi and the eighth-ranked receiver nationally. He now gets back to SEC ball, joining Lane Kiffin’s high-powered offense at Ole Miss.

