Former LSU RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire re-signs with Chiefs

One of the most pivotal parts of the LSU Tigers 2019 national championship run was starting running back, Clyde Edwards-Helaire.

Edwards-Helaire was selected in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Kansas City Chiefs. He would go on to have an incredible rookie season in Kansas City, rushing for 803 yards on 181 carries and scoring four touchdowns.

Since then, he has won three Super Bowls with the Chiefs, although his production has diminished. Last season, he carried the ball 70 times for 223 yards and only one touchdown. After winning another Super Bowl, his contract was up at the end of the season making him a free agent.

News dropped recently that Edwards-Helaire won’t be heading anywhere as he will be re-signing with the Chiefs on a one-year deal. He will enter his fifth year in the NFL with the same team that drafted him out of Baton Rouge. Hopefully, he can win another ring or two.

Breaking: Free agent RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire is re-signing with the #Chiefs, per sources. CEH has recorded 19 TDs in four seasons with Kansas City. pic.twitter.com/MeqTbhd9I3 — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) April 2, 2024

