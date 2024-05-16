Former LSU quarterbacks Joe Burrow, Jayden Daniels to face off in Monday Night Football

The long-awaited NFL schedule reveal finally arrived on Thursday night, and it has set up quite an intriguing early season matchup between former LSU Heisman Trophy-winning quarterbacks.

We already knew that Joe Burrow’s Cincinnati Bengals would take on the Washington Commanders and rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels. Now, we know that matchup is coming in Week 3 on Sept. 23, and it’s going to be drawing a lot of attention.

The teams will face off under the lights in Cincinnati on Monday Night Football in a key early season test for the Commanders and Daniels, who is expected to start as a rookie after he was drafted with the second overall pick last month.

Burrow, meanwhile, is looking to bounce back from an injury-plagued 2023 season. He was never fully healthy and ultimately only played in 10 games before he was sidelined for the rest of the season and the Bengals missed the postseason.

Expectations are high this season for Burrow and Cincinnati, and the matchup is sure to draw quite a bit of interest from LSU fans.

