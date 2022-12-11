Former LSU QB takes center stage in FCS playoffs

It’s been awhile since many LSU fans have heard the name “Lindsey Scott Jr.”

This is a guy who arrived at LSU before Myles Brennan did.

The past seven years have taken Scott on a journey. His career began at LSU before he took the JUCO route. He was then back in the SEC at Missouri. He didn’t play there and transferred back to his home state, playing for Nicholls.

After a stint there, he’s now at Incarnate Word and he’s put on a show.

In Incarnate Word’s high-scoring FCS playoff win, Scott took center stage, totaling six touchdowns and leading the offense in a 66-point performance. The final score, 66-63, was the highest-scoring game in FCS playoff history.

Scott threw for 219 yards and ran for 166 more.

𝗬𝗘𝗟𝗟𝗜𝗡𝗚!!!@UIWFootball LINDSEY SCOTT JR. TO TAYLOR GRIMES TO GIVE THE CARDS THE LEAD LATEEEEEEEE IN THE FOURTH!! pic.twitter.com/6Ezs5NlVNH — Southland Conference (@SouthlandSports) December 10, 2022

It’s nice to see Scott’s career getting an ending such as this. He’s a guy who wasn’t highly recruited but gave it a shot at a couple of SEC programs. He’s dealt with injuries but finally found solid footing.

Scott and UIW now advance to the FCS semifinals where they will face North Dakota State.

