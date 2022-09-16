Former LSU QB Max Johnson to start for Texas A&M in Week 3

Texas A&M’s offense has had an ugly start in 2022.

Despite scoring 31 points in the opener against Sam Houston State, Haynes King threw two picks. Things didn’t get better in the loss to Appalachian State. King threw for just 97 yards on 20 attempts. He didn’t throw a pick, but he didn’t find the end zone either.

A&M entered the App State game close to a 20-point favorite. The result isn’t sitting well with the folks in College Station and there will be some changes in Week 3.

Most notably, Max Johnson will take the reigns at quarterback as the Aggies welcome the Miami Hurricanes to town.

Johnson’s start has yet to be confirmed by A&M, but Jimbo Fisher did say they were going to look at other options this week and reports have stated that Johnson worked with the first team.

Johnson initially lost the competition to King after transferring out of LSU. As LSU’s starter in 2021, he offered a mixed bag. He threw 27 touchdowns and just six interceptions, but he was middle of the pack in most other stats.

According to PFF, only three QBs with at least 200 dropbacks graded out worse than Johnson in 2021. Perhaps there is some irony in Johnson’s best game coming against Texas A&M, which also happens to be the last time he made a start.

He threw for 306 yards and three touchdowns, leading a game-winning drive in Ed Orgeron’s final game as head coach.

When Myles Brennan went down in 2020, LSU had a revolving door of Johnson and T.J. Finley at quarterback. Now, there’s a chance both start on the same day for SEC teams. Although, Finley is mixed up in a QB controversy himself at Auburn.

