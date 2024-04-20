Former LSU pole valuter breaks world record for 8th time

Former LSU pole vaulter Armand Duplantis broke the men’s pole vault record for the eighth time on Saturday morning, clearing 6.24 meters.

He broke his own record, which he set just eight months ago, of 6.23 meters

Duplantis competed for LSU in 2019, winning the SEC Outdoor Field Athlete of the Year along with the indoor national title. He holds the collegiate record for the indoor and outdoor pole vault.

Prior to LSU, Duplantis competed at the high school level in Louisiana, notching seven state championships.

Following his time at LSU, Duplantis won gold at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021. He’ll look to do the same at the Paris games this summer, competing for his native country of Sweden.

Mondo Duplantis breaks the men’s pole vault world record for the eighth time! pic.twitter.com/Oqw9IW7dr2 — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) April 20, 2024

At just 24 years old, Duplantis is putting together one of the best track and field resumes in the sport’s history.

Armand’s brother, Antoine, played baseball for LSU from 2016-19 and was a member of the 2017 team that fell just short of a national title in the College World Series final.

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire