Former LSU point guard Hailey Van Lith commits to TCU

After one season in Baton Rouge, former LSU women’s basketball point guard Hailey Van Lith will finish out her collegiate career at TCU.

Van Lith committed to the Horned Frogs as a fifth-year transfer on Thursday, as was first reported by Talia Goodman of The Next. Van Lith came to LSU after an All-ACC season at Louisville, but she saw her production drop after moving from the two to the one spot.

She averaged 11.6 points and 3.6 assists this season, and she opted to enter the transfer portal after the Tigers’ Elite Eight loss to Iowa rather than join Angel Reese in the 2024 WNBA draft.

BREAKING: LSU transfer Hailey van Lith is headed to TCU, a source tells @TheNextHoops. She averaged 11.6 ppg and 3.6 apg last season. — Talia Goodman (@goodmansport) April 18, 2024

Van Lith recently visited conference foe Mississippi State, but she’s instead heading to the Big 12. The Horned Frogs went 21-12 last season in the first campaign under coach Mark Campbell and reached the second round of the WBIT.

