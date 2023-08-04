Former LSU player Jacoby Stevens joins coaching staff

LSU football began fall camp on Thursday and a familiar face was working with the defense. Former linebacker and safety JaCoby Stevens.

Stevens signed with LSU as a five-star athlete in 2017. He initially played offense, catching two passes his freshman year before moving to the defensive side, where he proved to be a versatile playmaker for defensive coordinator Dave Aranda.

Stevens racked up 21.5 tackles for loss in his LSU career with four interceptions and four fumble recoveries. He was a member of the 2019 national title team.

He played one year with the Philadelphia Eagles, appearing in three games and making one start.

Stevens’ versatility as a player should help him in the coaching ranks. This is a guy who played all over the defense in several schemes and also had a cup of tea on offense.

Stevens isn’t the only recent former player to be on staff. Last year, Brian Kelly brought back former running back Nick Brossette to serve as the Director of Alumni Relations and High School Outreach.

