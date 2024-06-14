Former LSU pitcher Samuel Dutton announces transfer SEC rival

Former LSU pitcher Samuel Dutton has announced that he will be transferring to the Plains to play for the Auburn Tigers.

I don’t know if it is the only reason, but I know of one really good reason for him to transfer to Auburn. His older brother Andrew Dutton is transferring to Auburn as well. Andrew spent last season playing for Birmingham Southern College which closed its doors permanently during the Panthers’ run to the Division III College World Series.

Dutton spent three seasons on the Bayou and he finished last season with an 0-2 record with a 5.86 ERA. He played in 20 games and struck out 29 hitters while only walking six. Dutton will be a senior next season while his brother will be a graduate student.

I don’t blame Sam for this decision at all. It’s so rare that two brothers get to play at the highest level of Division I baseball in the SEC. I hope for the best for both of them.

War Eagle🦅 Extremely Blessed and excited for this new opportunity!! pic.twitter.com/EoaTjRNUF9 — Samuel Dutton (@therealsammyd1) June 14, 2024

