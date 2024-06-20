Former LSU pitcher Micah Bucknam reveals transfer destination

Micah Bucknam has announced that he is taking his talents to Texas as he is transferring to Dallas Baptist University.

The Dallas Baptist Patriots finished last season with a 45-15 record. They were the champions of Conference USA and then played in the Tuscon Regional where they went 1-2 and were eliminated by Grand Canyon University.

Bucknam is a sophomore from Abbotsford, Canada, and has spent the last two seasons playing for LSU. He played in 16 games over two seasons. He finished with a 0-0 record and a 9.00 career ERA as he pitched a total of 16 innings.

Thankful for this new chapter. The lord has been faithful to me and my family during this process! Time to get to work.

Bucknam was drafted in the 16th round of the 2021 MLB Draft by the Toronto Blue Jays but he elected to go to college. He goes from a great team at LSU to a great team at Dallas Baptist. I hope he has a great season next year and ends up being an early-round draft pick.

