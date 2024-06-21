Former LSU pitcher Cam Johnson announces transfer to SEC opponent

One of LSU’s most prized recruits from the 2023 class entered his name into the transfer portal after just one season on the bayou. He has now announced his transfer destination.

Cam Johnson will be transferring to another SEC school as he will be transferring to play for the Oklahoma Sooners. Johnson appeared in 13 games for the Tigers last season and pitched a total of nine innings.

He finished with a 0-0 record and a 12.00 ERA. Johnson has electric stuff but in his appearances last season, he struggled with accuracy. He struck out 13 hitters but he walked 16.

The Sooners finished last season 40-21 and hosted the Norman Regional against Oral Roberts, UConn and Duke. The Sooners were bounced from their own tournament after fighting their way out of the losers bracket but coming up short in a winner-take-all game against UConn for a super regional spot.

The Sooners move from the Big 12 to the SEC with Texas for the 2025 season.

TRANSFER UPDATE: Former LSU left handed pitcher Cam Johnson is headed to @OU_Baseball, I’m told. Johnson was pretty raw for the Tigers this past season, but has massive potential under Skip Johnson. https://t.co/F2mEcVz9t4 — Kendall Rogers (@KendallRogers) June 21, 2024

