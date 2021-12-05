Former LSU passing game coordinator Joe Brady fired by Carolina

Early on in the season when it was announced that Ed Orgeron wouldn’t coach beyond the season, Joe Brady’s name was brought up for what he orchestrated with the LSU offense. The feeling on Brady isn’t that he didn’t like recruiting. Many thought he would be in line for an NFL head coaching gig.

Apparently, that isn’t the case now. On Sunday, it was reported that Brady was fired just a season and a half into his tenure as the offensive coordinator. The offense at Carolina has struggled in his two seasons and the move was likely to take some of the heat off head coach Matt Rhule.

With the LSU Tigers still looking to fill their new staff under Brian Kelly, could we see a return of Brady to the Bayou? Hard to say as he would likely get his pick of any offensive coordinator position at the college level. We could soon find out just how true the report of him not being a fan of recruiting really is.

Although he signed an extension with LSU, Brady opted for the NFL. Would there be any animosity towards a potential return? It is hard to tell at this point but a storyline worth watching in the coming days.

The #Panthers fired OC Joe Brady. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 5, 2021

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Would you like to see a Joe Brady reunion? Discuss it with Patrick on Twitter: @PatrickConnCFB