Former LSU outfielder Zeb Ruddell commits to another Louisiana team

Former LSU baseball outfielder Zeb Ruddell has found a new home, and he won’t have to go far.

Ruddell, who ranked as the No. 1 outfielder and No. 3 overall player in the state of Louisiana coming out of high school, is heading to Ruston as he announced his transfer to Louisiana Tech, which reached the NCAA tournament’s Fayetteville Regional this season.

After redshirting as a freshman in 2023, the Monroe native played for the Bethesda Big Train of the Cal Ripken Collegiate League last summer. He ultimately appeared in just 15 games as a redshirt freshman in 2024, batting .200 in 10 at-bats with a double, a home run, four RBI, three strikeouts and three walks.

Though it didn’t work out in Baton Rouge, Ruddell is a talented player who could still develop into a star for the Bulldogs.

