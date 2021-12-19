Former LSU OT La’el Collins named captain for the Dallas Cowboys

One week after former LSU Tigers offensive tackle La’el Collins was ejected against Washington for protecting his quarterback, he was named offense’s captain against the New York Giants.

Following a play in which Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott went out of bounds and took a hit from William Bradley-King, Collins went after the defensive end along with running back Ezekiel Elliott. The former undrafted free agent right tackle was sent to the locker room.

While altercations are nothing new for football players, teammates love it when their guys stand up for one another. A different scene than a year ago when Collins was sidelined with a hip injury against the same Washington team and watched Andy Dalton take a brutal hit. No one stood up for him on that day, Collins made sure a message was sent.

On Sunday ahead of the Cowboys NFC East battle with the Giants, Collins will represent the offense for the game. He has played in eight games this season while starting six of those. He was suspended earlier this season but has since made his way back into the starting lineup. He is very much needed with the injury to starting left tackle Tyron Smith.

Throw a fist in the air if you are excited about @dallascowboys right tackle La’el Collins being named offense’s game captain today vs @Giants pic.twitter.com/HNKcxkI6Ee — KristiCowboySideline (@KristiCowboy) December 19, 2021

Collins and the Cowboys take on the Giants in New Jersey at noon central time. The Baton Rouge native is poised to fight for his team and help lead them to victory as they look to lock up the NFC East and punch their ticket to the playoffs.

