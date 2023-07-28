Former LSU OL Trai Turner out for year following first practice with Saints

Trai Turner was struck with terrible luck just days after signing with the New Orleans Saints.

After inking a deal with his hometown team on Tuesday, the former LSU star will miss the entire 2023 season after tearing his quadriceps in his fist practice with the team, according to NFL insider Adam Schefter.

The details of the five-time Pro Bowler’s one-year deal are not yet publicly available. Turner spent the last two seasons on one-year deals with the Washington Commanders and Pittsburgh Steelers.

He played the first six years of his career in Carolina, and all five of his Pro Bowls were with the Panthers.

Former Pro Bowl guard Trai Turner, who just signed this week with the New Orleans Saints, tore his quadriceps and is out for the season, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 28, 2023

A Second Team All-SEC selection in his final season at LSU in 2013, Turner was taken in the third round back in 2014 and was entering what would have been his 10th season in the league.

