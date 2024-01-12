Former LSU offensive tackle Lance Heard receives transfer prediction in favor of SEC foe
Former LSU offensive tackle Lance Heard may be staying in the SEC.
After appearing in 12 games as a true freshman with one start at right tackle, the former five-star recruit from Monroe, Louisiana, opted to enter the transfer portal. And on Friday, he received a prediction in favor of the Tennessee Volunteers from On3.
We’ll see if that ultimately comes to pass given the fact that it was only logged as a 70% confidence prediction. Heard took a visit to Knoxville last weekend followed by a trip to Norman to visit Oklahoma this week.
Many thought Heard could compete for a starting job next season, but with both tackles returning in Will Campbell and Emery Jones, it was far from a guarantee.
At least Heard and Tennessee won’t be on LSU’s schedule in 2024, if that is ultimately his transfer decision.
