Former LSU offensive linemen Kardell Thomas back in the transfer portal

A former LSU offensive lineman is in the portal for the second time.

According to Matt Zenitz of 247Sports, Kardell Thomas is looking for a new home after spending last year at Florida A&M.

Thomas began his career at LSU in 2019 but didn’t see any offensive snaps until 2020. He saw his most action in 2021 when he made two starts and played 118 snaps at right guard.

He stuck around for Brian Kelly’s first year in 2022 but played sparingly. That’s when Thomas hit the portal and ended up at FAMU.

Thomas played 621 snaps with the Rattlers last year, making 10 starts and earning the Rattlers’ second-best pass-blocking grade, per Pro Football Focus.

Former LSU offensive lineman Kardell Thomas has re-entered the transfer portal, @chris_hummer and I have learned for @247sports. Spent last season at Florida A&M. Ranked as a top-100 recruit in the 2019 recruiting class and made two starts for LSU in 2021.… pic.twitter.com/5YgH4lqVH5 — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) April 3, 2024

A former top-100 recruit, Thomas could be looking to make a jump back to the FBS level. He’s one of the few remaining college players who was a member of LSU’s 2019 national title team, but due to a redshirt and the COVID year, he has another year of eligibility.

