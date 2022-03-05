Former LSU offensive lineman Dare Rosenthal stands out at NFL Combine

Before transferring to Kentucky, offensive lineman Dare Rosenthal played at LSU. Rosenthal struggled with the Tigers, as he missed spring practice one year and was suspended part of the season. However, he did manage to play five games in 2019.

“My decision was not based on my athleticism alone,” Rosenthal said as part of his initial transfer announcement on Twitter. “It was based on me attending the University that I believe can help mold and shape me into a better man and help me reach my full potential on the field.”

Once he transferred to Kentucky, he played better and made the Third Team All-SEC list. Rosenthal went into the combine looking to impress scouts, and that’s what he did. The offensive lineman ran the fastest 40-yard dash time for an offensive lineman with a 4.88.

Rosenthal is athletic, long, and has the characteristics to be a left tackle in the NFL. But he will need to work on run blocking and pass protecting techniques. In addition, at 6-foot-7-inches and 290 pounds, Rosenthal will need to get stronger to play the tackle position in the NFL.

The Tiger-turned-Wildcat will probably be a mid to late-round pick, and Rosenthal needs to go to a team with an excellent offensive line coach as well as an organization that will be willing to let him develop.

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.