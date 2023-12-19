Former LSU offensive lineman commits to another SEC school

A former LSU offensive lineman has announced where he will be playing as a graduate transfer next fall. Marlon Martinez has decided to stay in the SEC and move a few hours north from Baton Rouge, Louisiana to Starkville, Mississippi.

Martinez is a 6-foot-5, 330-pound offensive lineman who has played in Baton Rouge for the last four years. He has appeared in 45 games making four starts over that span. Martinez is a guy who can play at any position on the offensive line and he saw a lot of playing time at center during the spring as Charles Turner was out with an injury.

That versatility is why he has played in 12 games a year during his sophomore, junior, and senior seasons.

Martinez recently graduated from LSU with a degree in marketing and then decided to enter his name into the transfer portal as a graduate transfer. Martinez chose to leave LSU for Mississippi State next fall.

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire