Former LSU linebacker lays a massive hit on a Giants running back

Kwon Alexander was a two-year starter for the LSU Tigers during the 2013 and 2014 seasons. He played in 32 games during his career, starting 23 times and finishing with 156 total tackles, 15 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, six pass breakups and seven QB hurries.

Alexander was drafted in the fourth round of the 2015 NFL draft by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He was named to the NFL All-Rookie team that season and in 2017 he made his first Pro Bowl as a member of the Bucs.

In 2019, the Bucs did not pick up his fifth-year option, which made him a free agent. He then signed with the San Francisco 49ers. He stayed there until he was traded to the Saints in 2020.

In 2022, Alexander enters his eighth NFL season, and with a new team: the New York Jets. The Jets played their final preseason game against the Giants as each player is trying to make the final cut for the final roster.

