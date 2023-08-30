Former LSU linebacker Jabril Cox added to Commanders practice squad

It didn’t take long after the Dallas Cowboys waived former LSU linebacker Jabril Cox that he landed with an NFC East rival.

The Washington Commanders have added Cox to their practice squad, according to a report from NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.

A fourth-round pick in 2021, Cox’s rookie season was cut short by a torn ACL in Week 8. Last season, he appeared in nine games, recording just six tackles.

A four-year player at North Dakota State, Cox joined the Tigers as a graduate transfer for the 2020 season, where he was one of the best defensive players on a 5-5 team. He was a two-time FCS All-American during his stint with the Bison.

The #Commanders are signing LB Jabril Cox to their practice squad, source says. The #Cowboys discussed bringing him back on their practice squad, but Cox opts for the fresh start elsewhere in the NFC East with a team that had a high grade on him before the 2021 NFL Draft. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) August 30, 2023

Cox will hope to rejuvenate his career in Washington.

