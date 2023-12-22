Former LSU linebacker re-enters the transfer portal

After one season at UNLV, former LSU outside linebacker Zavier Carter is back on the market.

A former four-star recruit from Atlanta coming out of high school, Carter signed with LSU in 2021. In two years with the Tigers, he appeared in 18 games as a rotational player and totaled nine tackles, a sack and a forced fumble.

He joined Barry Odom in Las Vegas this season, and while he was a part of a successful team overall, he was a rotational player once again and started just two of the 11 games he appeared in. Carter finished the 2023 season with 14 tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble.

UNLV linebacker Zavier Carter has entered the transfer portal, @chris_hummer and I have learned for @247sports. Carter, who began his college career at LSU, was a Class of 2021 four-star recruit. He had 14 tackles and two sacks for UNLV this year.https://t.co/dMMCFDpgdf pic.twitter.com/mBcOP6XAna — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) December 22, 2023

Carter will now join his third team as he heads back into the transfer portal for the second offseason in a row.

