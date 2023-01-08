Former LSU linebacker DeMario Tolan signs with SEC foe

Former Tigers linebacker DeMario Tolan is sticking in the conference as the transfer announced his commitment to Auburn after entering the portal last week. Tolan signed with the new group of Tigers on Sunday morning.

Tolan took a visit to Auburn late last week.

A four-star recruit who ranked as the No. 204 overall player in the country in the 2022 class, per the 247Sports Composite, Tolan saw quite a bit of action in the linebacker rotation as a true freshman. The Orlando native appeared in 12 games and notched 10 solo tackles, and he was expected by many to play a significant role in the rotation next season.

His decision to enter the portal came as a surprise and leaves LSU a bit thin at linebacker heading into 2023 as he was vying for increased playing time by the end of the season.

List

LSU 2022 Transfer Portal Tracker: Keeping up with incoming and outgoing Tigers players this offseason

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Tyler to continue the conversation on Twitter: @TylerNettuno

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire