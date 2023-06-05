Former LSU LB Bradie James named to 2024 College Football Hall of Fame ballot

Former standout Tigers linebacker Bradie James could be the latest LSU Tiger to join the College Football Hall of Fame.

James was among the players nominated by the National Football Foundation for the 2024 induction class on Monday. In total, 78 players and nine coaches from the Football Bowl Subdivision were named to the ballot in addition to 101 players and 32 coaches from the lower divisions.

James played at LSU from 1999-02, earning back-to-back First Team All-SEC honors in 2001 and 2002 while also being named a First Team All-American in the latter season.

The Monroe native played professionally for 10 seasons, most of which was with the Dallas Cowboys (2003-11), which drafted him in the fourth round. He spent his final season with the Houston Texans.

LSU linebacker Bradie James is on the ballot for the @NFFNetwork College Football Hall of Fame Class of 2024! pic.twitter.com/K31tE617C4 — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) June 5, 2023

Here are the eligibility rules for the College Football Hall of Fame:

James looks to become the 12th LSU player to join the College Football Hall of Fame with the most recent being 2022 inductee Kevin Faulk. James was also a nominee for the 2023 induction class.

The 2024 induction class will be announced sometime early next year.

