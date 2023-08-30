Former LSU kicker Cade York cut by Browns, signed by Titans

After one year, the Cleveland Browns moved on from former LSU kicker Cade York.

York declared early for the 2022 draft after an impressive three years at LSU. He was good enough for the Browns to spend a fourth-round pick on him. A rare occurrence for specialists.

York struggled as a rookie. He was just 24-32 kicking field goals and missed a couple of extra points.

The kicking job was up for grabs during training camp with York ending up on the wrong side of the battle.

The Titans were quick to move on York. He’ll join the practice squad in Tennessee.

Titans are signing former Browns’ kicker Cade York to their practice squad, per source. They also traded a 2025 7th-round pick to New England yesterday for kicker Nick Folk. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 30, 2023

It’s a tough life for kickers in the NFL. There are a few good ones and the rest bounce around from team to team and practice squad to practice squad.

That means we likely haven’t seen the last of York just yet. His leg is big enough to lead teams to consider him.

