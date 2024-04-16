Former LSU hoops star, now Harlem Globetrotter, coming to Cajundome Saturday

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — When the world’s most famous basketball team takes the floor at the Cajundome, they will feature a player familiar to Louisiana basketball fans.

Alexis Morris will join her new teammates in Lafayette on Saturday, when the Harlem Globetrotters face their perennial hapless foe, the Washington Generals. Morris was a member of LSU’s 2023 National Championship women’s basketball team.

Morris, who scored 21 points and dished out a game-high 9 assists in the 2023 national championship game, signed with the Globetrotters in February after playing professionally in the WNBA and overseas.

Self-billed as “The Show,” Morris joins nine other rookies who joined the Globetrotters’ 2024 World Tour this season.

Harlem Globetrotters fans can score the best seats at HarlemGlobetrotters.com, or visit the

Cajundome Box Office. The show begins at 2 p.m. Saturday.

