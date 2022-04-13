Former LSU head coach Orgeron thinks Notre Dame is close to a title

Michael Chen
·1 min read
    vs
When former LSU head coach Ed Orgeron stepped away from his position in Baton Rouge, little did we know that Brian Kelly would be his replacement. What we do know is that Orgeron knows talent and what it takes to win a championship. He believes that Notre Dame is close.

The former national championship head coach visited South Bend to attended a practice and was very forthright in what he sees going on. His replacement Kelly didn’t leave the cupboard bare for Marcus Freeman, who inherited a program that is poised to take the next step towards a championship. Orgeron thinks that will happen soon, just listen to his very recognizable voice below.

It’s hard to disagree with Oregeron’s assessment, the talent, coaching staff and intangibles are there. The question is when will the Irish put it all together?

