Former LSU guard Alexis Morris apologizes to WNBA veterans after calling for them to retire

Former LSU standout Alexis Morris is apologizing to WNBA veterans for calling for their retirement to make way for incoming rookies after she was waived from the Connecticut Sun earlier this month.

"To the veterans of the WNBA, please accept my sincerest apologies," she wrote on Instagram Thursday.

Morris joins a growing list of 2023 WNBA draftees who were waived. Morris was drafted by the Sun with the 22nd overall pick just days after winning a national championship with LSU in April, but she was cut during training camp. Morris took to Twitter afterward and called for franchises to "cut the vets" to free up limited roster spots for rookies. "The vets got to know when to cut the net, and pass the torch bro," Morris said in a since-deleted tweet.

She changed her tune on Thursday, publicly asking for league veterans to "empathize and find it in your hearts to forgive me." She added, "I look forward to celebrating your individual and collective careers and giving you all the flowers you deserve."

LSU star Alexis Morris poses with WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert after being drafted with the 10th pick of the second round by the Connecticut Sun.

Morris said she wrongly directed her frustrations at veterans instead of WNBA executives, who have the potential to add more teams to the league, an issue that Morris said "is bigger than me."

"I never thought joining the W family would be easy, but now I understand just how hard it is to do that. My energy would have been better served directed toward league executives who have a say in expansion and other logistics," she said. "I will continue to work hard in hopes of joining you all one day soon."

Many are calling for WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert to add expansion franchises as the talent pool and popularity of women's basketball grows. There are only 12 WNBA teams and 144 roster roster spots available each season, leaving up-and-coming stars like Morris fighting for a spot on a team after being drafted.

"To fans of the WNBA, I apologize to you as well. Please don’t let this mistake be a representation of our league or as an indictment against my character moving forward. I ask for your forgiveness and support as I attempt to raise more awareness about some of the issues the league is facing," Morris said. "It needs your support now more than ever. While I’m one of many to be affected by recent cuts, I understand that the issue is bigger than me."

The Atlanta Dream, added in 2008, were the WNBA's last expansion team.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Alexis Morris apologizes to WNBA vets after calling for them to retire