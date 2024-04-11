Former LSU golfer Sam Burns says he will withdraw from Masters if his wife goes into labor

As former LSU golfer Sam Burns competes at Augusta National this week for the Masters, he may be a little preoccupied with something else.

Burns’ wife Carolina is pregnant with a due date just over a week out. According to Golf Digest, Burns has vowed that he will withdraw from the Masters to be with her if she were to go into labor during the event.

He’s not the only one facing a similar predicament. Defending champion Scottie Scheffler — the heavy favorite to win at Augusta again this week — has also promised to withdraw if his wife Meredith, who is due by the end of the month, were to go into labor.

“It’s going to be pretty wild. I don’t think it’s hit either of us quite yet but it’s an exciting time for us as a family,” Scheffler said earlier this year. “It’s been a pretty exciting last seven months or so and we’re looking forward to hopefully getting the baby out of there nice and healthy and with a healthy momma, and then we’ll go from there.”

Burns turned pro in 2017 and has since won six events on the tour, ranking as high as ninth in the world during his career. He’s still searching for his first major title, and he finished tied for 29th in last year’s Masters.

