Former LSU golfer Sam Burns set for The Masters tournament

The Masters is set to tee off at Augusta National later this week. LSU will be represented in the field, with former Tiger Sam Burns making his third Masters appearance.

Burns made some noise last year, shooting a 68 in his opening round. He made the cut and finished tied for 29th.

In his Masters debut in 2022, Burns missed the cut after shooting a 75 and 74 in rounds one and two.

He’s played some good golf recently, finishing in the top 10 in five of his last nine starts. He strung together three top 10 finishes to start 2024 and sits 22nd in the Official World Golf Ranking.

According to FanDuel, his odds to win the Masters are +7000. That makes him a long shot, but crazier things have happened.

Burns was a two-time All-American at LSU and won national player of the year in 2017.

Texas grad and 2022 Masters champion Scottie Scheffler is the favorite to take home the green jacket, with his odds to win at +400.

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire