Former LSU football player wins USFL award

A former LSU football wide receiver earned a significant USFL honor this week.

Derrick Dillon, who returned kicks for the Memphis Showboats, received Special Teams Player of the Year.

https://t.co/UFrOSvnpVr — Hugh Barndollar (@Hugh_Barndollar) June 28, 2023

Dillon led the USFL in all-purpose yards as did his 32.8-yard kick return average.

Here’s Dillon taking one back against Birmingham earlier this month.

OH MY GOODNESS‼️ DERRICK DILLON KICKOFF RETURN TD TO START THE GAME 😤🔥 pic.twitter.com/t1D9s80D8p — USFL (@USFL) June 17, 2023

Dillon also made plays as a receiver this year.

Dillon bounced around a few NFL practice squads before settling in the USFL. He played at LSU from 2015-19 and was a member of the national title team.

He caught 51 passes in his career, the most notable coming at Auburn in 2018 where a 71-yard touchdown from Joe Burrow helped allow LSU to pull a top-10 upset on the road.

9/15/18 —LSU's Joe Burrow 71-yard touchdown pass to Derrick Dillon vs. Auburn pic.twitter.com/iO9jue2zsd — College Football Clips (@CFB_Clips) October 3, 2018

He finished his LSU career with 721 yards and four touchdowns while averaging 10.4 yards per touch.

Dillon didn’t see much kick return action at LSU but it’s nice to see a former Tiger making the most of his speed now at the professional level.

