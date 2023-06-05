Former LSU football LB Bradie James cracks 2024 College Football Hall of Fame ballot

BATON ROUGE – Former LSU football linebacker Bradie James has made the 2024 National College Football Hall of Fame ballot.

James, a Monroe native, was a first-team All-American in 2002 and a three-time All-SEC selection. He's also second on the LSU list in career tackles with 418.

The 2024 College Football Hall of Fame class will be announced early next year. The induction ceremony will take place in Las Vegas on Dec. 10, 2024.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Seventy-eight players and nine coaches are on this year's ballot. The ballot was sent to the more than 12,000 National Football Foundation members and College Football Hall of Famers, who vote for the class on Monday morning.

LSU FOOTBALL SCHEDULE UPDATE: LSU football schedule update: Kickoff, TV times for Grambling, Mississippi State matchups

LSU FOOTBALL RECRUITING: LSU football adds commitment from top-11 player in Louisiana, De'Myrion Johnson

Other familiar players and coaches on the ballot include Kentucky quarterback Tim Couch, Miami quarterback Ken Dorsey, Pittsburgh wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald, Syracuse wide receiver Marvin Harrison and North Carolina defensive end Julius Peppers.

Advertisement

After four years at LSU, James played 10 seasons in the NFL, including nine with the Dallas Cowboys. He finished his NFL career with 834 total tackles and 16 sacks.

Koki Riley covers LSU sports for The Daily Advertiser. Email him at kriley@theadvertiser.com and follow him on Twitter at @KokiRiley.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: LSU football: Bradie James makes College Football Hall of Fame ballot