Former LSU football defensive lineman transfers to Louisiana football

Louisiana football officially added a key piece out of the transfer portal Thursday.

Defensive lineman Fitzgerald West Jr., a local product out of Lafayette Christian who spent the last two seasons with LSU football, has signed with the Ragin' Cajuns the team announced. West entered the transfer portal in December and has three years of eligibility remaining.

West appeared in seven games for the Tigers the last two years, playing in five his true freshman season in 2022. The 6-3, 285-pounder has two career tackles.

Coming out of LCA where he was a four-year starter, West was a consensus three-star recruit in the 2022 class and was ranked the sixth-best defensive lineman in Louisiana that cycle.

UL has brought in two transfer defensive linemen, including West, since the disappointing end of the 2023 season when it lost in overtime to Jacksonville State in the New Orleans Bowl. The Cajuns signed Arizona State transfer Ashley Williams Jr. during the early signing period in December.

The defensive front was a position of need for Louisiana, who lost multiple starters from last season. UL attacked the position this recruiting cycle, signing five players to fill some of the holes in the depth chart.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: LSU football defensive lineman transfers to Louisiana football