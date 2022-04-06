What former LSU football cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. showed NFL teams at LSU pro day

BATON ROUGE - When Derek Stingley Jr. lined up for the 40-yard dash, a hush fell over the crowd.

The former LSU cornerback had not worked out or played in a public setting since September when a Lisfranc injury to his left foot ended his junior season.

Stingley is a projected first round pick in this month's NFL Draft and Wednesday's pro day at LSU would be his only opportunity to show all 32 teams — including Los Angeles Chargers coach Brandon Staley and Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin — how healthy he was.

While shirtless and sporting yellow cleats, Stingley finished the 40 with an unofficial time of 4.37 seconds. Oooohs and ahhhhhs from scouts immediately could be heard.

If Stingley had run that time at the NFL Combine, which he missed because of the injury, he would have had the fourth-fastest time among cornerbacks.

"I just wanted to show that nothing has changed over these past couple of years," Stingley said.

It's been a frustrating last two seasons for Stingley. After earning All-SEC first team honors and winning the national championship as a freshman, the former five-star recruit dealt with an ankle injury that caused him to miss two games in 2020 before injuring his foot.

Stingley on Wednesday told reporters that he suffered the Lisfranc injury during preseason practices prior to the start of the 2021 season and played the first three games with the ailment before re-aggravating it ahead of the Tigers' game against Mississippi State.

He had the foot injury surgically repaired during the season and was reportedly fully cleared to workout a month before Wednesday's pro day. Although Stingley admitted that he did not feel 100% healthy until "a couple of days" ago.

Derek Stingley Jr at the LSU Pro Day. Wednesday, April 6, 2022.

"When I hurt it, it was painful. But the Lisfranc is the kind of injury that once you get it fixed, you don't have to worry about it again," Stingley said. "I feel fine right now. It doesn't even feel like I hurt it in the first place."

Former LSU defensive end Andre Anthony, who suffered a Lisfranc injury in 2017, had been giving Stingley advice throughout his rehab.

"(I was) just telling him the rehab process of how it was going to go," Anthony said. "Don't get stuck in that shell and shut yourself out, just always grind."

Stingley also posted a 10-foot-1 broad jump and a 38.5 inch vertical jump which would have finished seventh and fourth, respectively, among cornerbacks at the combine.

And he was smooth and speedy during cornerback drills, displaying the same level of athleticism he showed during his freshman and sophomore seasons. Former teammates Cam Lewis, Jontre Kirklin, Darren Evans and Cordale Flott participated with him in the drills.

"(Stingley's) the freak athlete at cornerback," Kirklin said. "I loved to go against Derek. He always gave me a challenge when I was at wide receiver. I feel like he's going to have a great career."

The next step for Stingley will be to meet with teams individually.

"It was good. It was fun," Stingley said. "The teams wanted to see how I move and after I showed them I'm still me, everything is going to be good.

